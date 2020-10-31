Greece, Turkey affected by major earthquake & tsunami

A powerful earthquake hit Greece and Turkey leading to the collapse of buildings and a rise in sea levels. Streets were flooded. Greek public television said the quake also caused a mini-tsunami at Samos island, damaging buildings.

The United States Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake was registered 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) off the Greek town of Karlovasi.

The Turkish government’s disaster agency reported a lower magnitude of 6.6 for the quake while Greece’s seismological agency said it measured 6.7.

Images from Izmir showed collapsed buildings and dazed people trying to make their way through rubbled piled high on the streets.

Images on social media showed water rushing through the streets. Thick white plumes smoke rose from various parts where buildings had collapsed. Aerial footage on Turkey’s NTV television showed entire city blocks turned to rubble.

Rescuers called for silence for signs of any survivors, clearing boulders and other debris in a human chain.

In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s northwest, killing more than 17,000 people, including 1,000 in Istanbul.