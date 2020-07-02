Groom dead, 111 guests test COVID positive at Bihar wedding

In spite of COVID spreading at a rapid rate, restrictions have come down and lockdown has been eased in most parts of India. In a shocking incident, 111 guests who attended a wedding in Bihar were tested positive for COVID. The test for bridegroom who passed away a day after the wedding on 15 June could not be done as his last rites were already completed. But reportedly, he had showed symptoms of COVID before passing away.

The wedding that took place at Patna was attended by more than 400 people. The groom reportedly drove down to Bihar for the wedding and had symptoms throughout. He was even admitted to the Patna hospital for diarrhea. But his family members forced him to attend the wedding after taking a few medicines.

According to the lockdown guidelines, not more than 50 people must take part in any function. The police have filed a case for violation of lockdown rules. The district magistrate has also ordered for a probe into the wedding.

Since more than 400 people had attended, a special camp was also held to screen all those who took part in the wedding.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation said that every citizen must abide by lockdown guidelines. In Bihar, there are nearly 10,000 COVID cases and more than 60 deaths. More than 7500 people recovered so far.