Guidelines issued for partial reopening of schools

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has allowed schools to reopen for resuming face-to face method of learning from 21 September for classes 9 to 12. A set of guidelines has been issued for holding these classes to act as safety measures.

These Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are part of the Unlock-4 guidelines to allow schools to reopen in areas outside containment zones.

The Ministry announced this on Twitter – “Health Ministry issues SOP for partial reopening of Schools for students of 9th-12th classes on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers in the context of COVID19.”

Among the precautions issued are use of face masks, maintaining six feet distance between students, following respiratory etiquettes, installation of Aarogya Setu application “wherever feasible” and prohibition of spitting.

It also says that online and distance learning shall continue to be in operation and is encouraged.

However, only schools outside the containment zones will be allowed to open. Assemblies, sports and events, which can lead to overcrowding, are strictly prohibited. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed in the school premises as per the guidelines. If a teacher/employee/student is found to be symptomatic, he/she should be referred to nearest health centre.

Up to 50% of the school strength may be called to schools for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work.

“Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces to be made mandatory in all class rooms, laboratories, lockers, parking areas, other common areas etc. before beginning of classes and at the end of the day”, adds the Ministry guidelines.