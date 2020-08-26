Gujarat blind cricketer Naresh Tumda, part of World Cup winning team, now sells vegetables for a living

Naresh Tumda, 29 years old, is a blind cricketer from Navsari in Gujarat. He was part of the Indian blind cricket team that won world cup in the year 2018. Tumda, who is now going through financial constraints, is selling vegetables for a living to support himself and his family.

The lockdown Coronavirus crisis has affected lakhs of people across India. Needless to say, the country’s disabled population underwent the darkest times. Amongst them is 29-year-old Indian blind cricketer Naresh Tumda from Gujarat. Tumda, who was part of the Indian team that lifted the Blind World Cup a couple of years back is now selling vegetables. He has been facing heavy financial constraints and is looking for ways to support himself and his family.

A talented blind cricketer

Tumda, who had lost his eye sight at the age of five, belongs to Navsari in Gujarat. He completed schooling from a blind school and managed to clear till class 12. “I had a lot of support from my blind school and that helped me pursue cricket from a very young age”, he recollects.

Though he has been playing cricket since 2009, Tumda entered Gujarat blind cricket team in the year 2014 and then stepped into Indian cricket team too.

Indian blind cricket team has won numerous laurels for the country though their recognitions have often gone unnoticed by top cricket boards and the society. A cricketer who has played for Gujarat and then team India, Tumda was part of Indian blind cricket team that defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals in Sharjah in the year 2018.

Like most aspiring cricketers, Tumda thought that his life was made by playing cricket for his home country. But this youngster, who had many dreams and aspirations, had them shattered when no government offices and officials responded to his requests for a job.

From ace cricketer to vegetable seller

Ever since lockdown, Tumda has been unable to find a job to support his aged parents and younger brother. “My parents are old. My father is unable to go for a job and that means I’am the sole bread winner of the family”, says Tumda who has been frequenting the Jamalpur Market in Ahmedabad where he sells vegetables every day.

Things became extremely hard for him over the past couple of days when it started to rain heavily across Gujarat. “Due to the rains, I was unable to go to sell vegetables. That means, we literally have to starve”, says Tumda who has applied for jobs using a sports and disabled quota in many government offices. According to Tumda, no one responded to his requests or applications.

“All I want is a small job to support my family since they are all struggling for basic needs like food and shelter”, says Tumda who is also requesting help from kind souls.

You can contact Naresh Tumda at +91-97144-34211

