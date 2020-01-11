Gurugram event to highlight ways to ensure well-being of parents with disabled kids

Delhi based group ‘The Special Mom’ under Kreeti Mitra Bhatia is organizing a two-day conference called ‘Aham’ for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities. The two day event that will be held on 17 and 18 January will have experts speak about the importance of well-being of parents and caregivers too.

When Delhi based Kreeti Mitra Bhatia started Facebook page ‘The Special Mom’ last year, she knew that she wanted to empower young mothers who had children with disabilities. Parents, especially mothers, faced numerous struggles. Over the past many months, ‘The Special Mom’ has been reaching out to mothers. Kreeti and her team are all set to organize their upcoming conference ‘Aham’ which is scheduled for 17 and 18 January at Gurgaon. The main objective of the event is to bring together parents and caregivers of children with disabilities and give them a detailed insight about importance of their own well-being.

Event only for parents & caregivers of disabled kids

Kreeti, who has a nine-year-old son with autism, knows the struggles that a mother of a disabled child goes through.

I spend my day in the realm of special needs. Hence, it is important to keep yourself happy and content in order to bring a positive change in my life as well as my child’s life. There is no point feeling bad about ourselves. Things don’t work that way. It is up to every mother to recognize their potential to build, empower and enrich. That way, we can help more people. ‘Aham’ aims to do that.- Kreeti Mitra Bhatia, Parent

By the end of the second day of ‘Aham’, Kreeti hopes that parents realize the importance of being happy and peaceful so that they can carry on with their lives. Kreeti is expecting a turnout of over twenty parents at least. But she wants the message to be spread far and wide. “You cannot keep falling sad. Roll up your sleeves and do something to make things better for you and your child. It is important to stay positive”, she says.



EXPERIENCED PANEL OF SPEAKERS

Participants can discuss on any topics regarding disability with the team of experts who have been working in the field for the past many years.

‘Aham’ will host a group of empowered and experienced parents. Speakers at the two day event includes Dr Sanjay Parva, Madhusudan Srinivas, Dr Roma Kumar, Shaloo Sharma, Antara Dey and media personalities Vinod Dua and Dr Padmavati Dua. Amongst them is Arpita Yadav, a single mother of a disabled child who has swooned audience in the popular ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ show along with Amitabh Bachchan. Arpita, who was in the hotseat for the show has been living in Jaipur for many years. She recently shifted to Haryana. Arpita has been closely working with the disability space for the past twenty years.

“Over the years, I have realized that there are so many activities and things for children with disabilities. But hardly anything for their mothers. They go through a lot of mental stress once their child is born. Until a few years back, raising a disabled child was a tough task. But things are gradually getting better. Some parents, even today, undergo depression. There are no activities to include them. I want to talk about the importance of well-being of parents and caregivers. A mother has to stay mentally fit in order to reach out to her disabled child”, says Arpita.

‘Aham’ will be organized at Hotel Acura near Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon.

You can contact +91 98715-35351 for registrations.

