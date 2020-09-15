Gyms, yoga centres reopen in Delhi despite rise in Covid cases

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes have reopened in Delhi. This was announced by the state government even as coronavirus cases in the national capital show a sharp rise.

“Gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to open with immediate effect,” said the order by the Delhi government.

All coronavirus protocols issued by the central government have to be strictly followed in gyms and yoga centres. This includes masks and social distancing and sanitising hands.

Weekly markets have also been allowed to remain open till 30 September, added the government.

Delhi had earlier allowed the metro railways network to resume services. Bars have also been allowed to reopen on a trial basis this month. Many restrictions have been eased in ‘Unlock4’, which is the fourth phase in which the government eased restrictions across the country.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2.18 lakh on Monday with 4,235 fresh infections. The total number of deaths in the national capital is 4,744. For the fifth day in a row Delhi has reported a daily rise of over 4,000 cases.

Meanwhile the Delhi High Court has reduced the number of benches that would be holding physical hearings due to the alarming in cases. Many lawyers are preferring virtual hearings.