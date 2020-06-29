Hair salons reopen in Maharashtra after 3 months

Hair salons in Maharashtra reopened on Sunday, after over three months of shutting down due to the coronavirus related lockdown. The Maharashtra government had issued a notification to reopen salons in the state under its ‘Mission Begin Again Phase IV’.

Hairstylists will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits like masks and gloves. Use and throw products will be used and customers can come only after a prior appointment. AT the most there will be four to five staff at salon. Salons will also have to use gloves, sanitisers and maintain distance.

According to the Maharashtra government notification, barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours will be allowed to function only with prior appointments. Only selected services like haircuts, dyeing hair, threading, etc, are allowed. Skin-related services will not be permitted at the moment. This should prominently be displayed prominently in all the shops.

Salons also have to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) on hygiene and cleanliness.

Salon operators had demanded that they be allowed to do their business or else the government provide them a financial package.

Mumbai recorded 1,400 new cases on Sunday, taking the city’s count to 74,252.