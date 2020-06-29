Hair salons reopen in Maharashtra after 3 months

Interior of hair salon

Hair salons in Maharashtra reopened on Sunday, after over three months of shutting down due to the coronavirus related lockdown. The Maharashtra government had issued a notification to reopen salons in the state under its ‘Mission Begin Again Phase IV’.

Hairstylists will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits like masks and gloves. Use and throw products will be used and customers can come only after a prior appointment. AT the most there will be four to five staff at salon. Salons will also have to use gloves, sanitisers and maintain distance.

According to the Maharashtra government notification, barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours will be allowed to function only with prior appointments. Only selected services like haircuts, dyeing hair, threading, etc, are allowed. Skin-related services will not be permitted at the moment. This should prominently be displayed prominently in all the shops.

Salons also have to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) on hygiene and cleanliness.

Salon operators had demanded that they be allowed to do their business or else the government provide them a financial package.

Mumbai recorded 1,400 new cases on Sunday, taking the city’s count to 74,252.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

attack on doctors

Headlines

Delhi records highest single day rise in COVID cases

Amit shah at lucknow rally.

Headlines

Report all COVID deaths:Amit Shah to Delhi govt

Flag of WHO with the logo of WHO (World Health Organization))

Headlines

Religious events increase spread of COVID-19: WHO

Sonia Gandhi, Congress president

Headlines

Congress chief attacks Centre over ‘mismanagement’

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

Understanding Non-Verbal Autism

Get-hooked

#SiblingPower- Deaf siblings Sophia Joe & Richard Joe are riding high on their dreams

Technology

#TechThursdays - EMx turns the spotlight on early intervention & inclusive education in the 3rd edition