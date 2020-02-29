Haroon Kareem is Kerala’s 1st visually impaired student to take board exams using computer

Haroon Kareem, a Class 10 student, is all set to become Kerala’s first visually impaired student to write the board exams using a computer. Haroon’s Facebook post asking the State Education Minister C Raveendranath to approve his request went viral. Haroon hopes that more visually impaired students can now write exams comfortably using their computers.

Haroon Kareem, a visually impaired student of class 10 has been using computers to pursue his studies for a long time. He wanted to write his board exams also using computers. But in Kerala, no visually impaired student has done that. So, Haroon appealed on Facebook post to Kerala State Education Minister C Raveendranath asking that he be allowed to take his board exam using a computer. The minister heard about this and has agreed. This makes Haroon Kerala’s first visually impaired student to take the class 10 board exams using a computer.

Beating a disability to pursue studies

Haroon studies at the Mankada Government Higher Secondary School in Malappuram. His exams begin on 10 March.Initially Haroon appealed to the education department but officials there turned him down. That led him to write the FAcebook post.

Being a visually impaired student, I have been using computers to write my exams and pursue other school activities too. Last December, I had sent a request to write the upcoming SSLC exams also in the same manner. I later found out that the government could not approve my request. Usually, visually impaired people like me uses a scribe to write exams. Sir, I want to write my exams using a computer- Haroon Kareem.

Haroon’s Facebook post went viral for all the right reasons. The education department is expected to bring out the final order before 10 March. Haroon is eagerly awaiting for that. Moreover, he is glad that he could be a change-maker too. Hopefully, this will change the lives of many visually impaired students in a positive manner.

Ram Kamal, who works for NGO Chakshumathi told the Business World Education, “The Indian government and NCERT are well in sync with the latest assistive technologies for the visually impaired and print disabled. They modified their rules in favour of using computers officially since 2013. Karthik Swayne, the first Indian visually impaired student at Stanford University, US was one of the first beneficiaries of the rule in 2012. But in Kerala, the SCERT examination guidelines are outdated”.

