Harvard study highlights need for social distancing till 2022

The world is going through one of the darkest times due to spread of COVID-19 virus. Nearly one lakh people from across the globe have died from COVID-19. Billions of people are infected. United States of America (USA), Italy and Spain are some of the worst affected places. According to experts, the death toll is only going to rise massively in coming days. In this context, Harvard University’s latest study points out that a one-time lockdown won’t be enough to control COVID-19 virus. People across the world will have to follow social distancing till the year 2022 to fully get rid of the virus.

The study further highlights on how the virus is going to appear seasonally with higher number of cases going to be reported in days to come.

A vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 has not been made yet. The World Health Organization (WHO) had said that at least two years is needed to create a vaccine for the virus. A specific drug has also not been found out for treatment of the virus. High immunity levels and health of the person are important factors in battling the virus.

Reactions on social media

A two year social distancing study is not something that went well with many social media users who tweeted about it.

“COVID19: Harvard Study Warns ‘Intermittent Periods’ Of Social Distancing Until 2022 I don’t know about you but my jaw dropped when I saw this study… What do you think, I’d really like to know? What happens with our way of life?”, tweeted American journalist Sara A Carter.

“The US may have to keep social distancing measures — such as stay-at-home orders and school closures — in effect until 2022, unless a vaccine becomes available quickly, Harvard University scientists predict”, tweeted journalist Vivian Salama.