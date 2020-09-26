Haryana launches video module in sign language on JJ & POCSO Acts

Haryana has taken an important step towards making two key acts – the Juvenile Justice (JJ) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) – accessible for people who are deaf and hard of hearing. A video module has been prepared by the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights which gives the details of the Acts in Indian Sign Language.

Two key legislations protecting the rights of children in India are the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Making sure they are accessible to all children is critical.

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken an important step in this regard by creating a video module of these acts in Indian sign language. This was released by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Move towards empowering deaf community

Mr Khattar said the module would help empower people with hearing disabilities in the state.

It is a commendable step that Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is promoting sign language as well as making the hearing impaired persons aware about the Child Protection laws like JJ and POCSO Act. Through these modules, all the hearing impaired people will be able to understand the law and their rights properly. – Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana

Jyoti Bainda, Chairperson of the Commission said that the modules dwell on the legal aspects of both the acts. These will enable people who are deaf and hard of hearing to understand them easily and learn about child protection laws.

“The commission aims to implement these modules for all hearing impaired persons as well as school going hearing impaired children so that they can become aware about their rights”, said Ms Bainda.

Praise for standardised ISL

Mr Khattar also used the occasion to praise the central government’s decision to standardise Indian sign language in the New Education Policy 2020.

“It is a historic decision by the central government to introduce a sign language in the new education policy all over India. Having a sign language will make it easier for the hearing impaired to communicate, while at the national level it will also open their way to success”.

The Chief Minister also committed to framing a special policy for children with disabilities. He said that the state government is working towards making arrangements for the admission of disabled children in their fields of interest to pursue their education.

