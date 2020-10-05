  • Hathras tragedy – Bhim Army chief meets victim’s family

Hathras tragedy – Bhim Army chief meets victim’s family

Perspm jp;domh a [pster with words No Mercy To Rapists

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad met with the family members of the young woman who was gang-raped and later died of her injuries in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Azad’s visit comes a day after Congress leaders – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – met the family at their home.

Azad had joined a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar where hundreds of people came with placards and shouted slogans against the incident, which has sparked massive outrage.

“Our struggle will continue till Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister [Yogi Adityanath] doesn’t resign and justice is not served. I urge the Supreme Court to take note of the incident,” he said. “In the same Uttar Pradesh that elected him and sent him to parliament, there is brutality against a daughter from Hathras. She was raped and murdered… her bones broken and body cremated like garbage. When there is human rights violation in Uttar Pradesh, does not the Prime Minister say a word?”

Meanwhile as pressure mounts on the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government a CBI probe has been announced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

