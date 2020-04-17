  • Health, motor insurance policy renewal extended till 15 May

Health, motor insurance policy renewal extended till 15 May

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that policyholders can now renew their health and motor insurance until 15 May. This is keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Sitharaman said this is lessen the problems being faced by policyholders whose health & motor (third party) insurance policies are due for renewal during COVID-19 lockdown.

In her post on Twitter she said, “With a view to mitigate hardship to policyholders whose health & motor (third party) insurance policies are due for renewal during COVID-19 lockdown, Govt. has issued notification allowing policyholders to make payments on or before 15.05.2020 towards renewal of their policies.
The government has issued notification allowing policyholders to make payments on or before 15.05.2020 towards renewal of their policies”.

The extension is for the insurance policies that are due between 25 March and 3 May.

Sitharaman said that the move is to “ensure their continuity and hassle-free claims payment during the above grace period”.

This comes a day after the government issued a revised list of guidelines that are to be followed during the extended phase of the coronavirus lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the 21-day coronavirus lockdown till 15 May.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are struggling with the rising number of coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Gateway of India Mumbai

Headlines

Man who incited migrants to gather at Mumbai city station arrested

salman khan

Headlines

Salman Khan slams those who are violating lockdown

punjab police

Headlines

Angry mob chops off cop’s hand in Punjab

PM Modi

Headlines

Covid-19 lockdown extended to 3 May, says PM Modi

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula