Here are five healthy living tips for disabled people

Staying healthy is essential for every person. So if you have a disability, there are certain things to keep in mind to have a healthy body and mind. Check them out.

Most of the times, disabled people tend to ignore the need for a healthy living. But being healthy is the same for everyone. There are many ways to adopt a good and healthy lifestyle. After all, a healthy body is essential for mental well-being too. In these tough Coronavirus times, ensure that you stay healthy regardless of whether you have a disability or not.

Sakshi Chauhan, an amputee, prefers to stay healthy through sports. Sakshi is a para sports person too.

I exercise to stay healthy. I go to participate in sports and I am always self-sufficient. I enjoy going out with friends for movies and dance. I want to make the maximum out of life and I have never felt that I’am a disabled person. I do work and love the time I have for myself. I’am a very confident person. I feel the key to happiness is loving yourself-Sakshi Chauhan, Para basketball player.

Check out these tips for disabled people to adopt a healthy living

Accept your disability– Being a disabled person can bring many challenges. But that is not end of the tunnel. There are so many more things to experience and learn across the world. In order to have a healthy body, a healthy mind also matters. So accept your disability and move ahead. Refusing to accept your disability can make you stuck at one point in life. Find new goals and move forward.

Ask and get support if needed– When you have a disability, you might feel different or even alone. There are many disabled people who go through a lot of depression and stress too. Therefore, it is important to understand that seeking help and support if needed is not a bad thing. Stay connected to the outside world and always get help if needed. This can be from your family, friends or even clinical help. Understand that accepting or seeking help does not make you weak.

Physical activities are important– If you are a wheelchair user or has mobility issues, do not let anyone tell you that you can’t hit the gym or work-out. Every person can do exercises that suit their body. Being a disabled person, there are numerous workouts that you can try out at home itself. You can event consult an expert or check out some YouTube videos for a better idea. Try and talk to your doctor and get an idea about what is best for you. Avoid inactivity.

Find things that give you meaning and purpose– You do not have to be stuck inside the four walls of your house because you have a disability. Try and figure out things that excites and enthusiasts you. Many people feel empty inside. They do not even know how to move ahead in life. There are many things that you can explore, right from developing new hobbies or even adopting a pet. Find what makes you feel at peace.

Eat healthy– There are many unhealthy and junk food available at the market today. Hence, it is important to not fall for all that. Instead, eat healthy food, preferably ones that are home-cooked. A healthy diet is essential for a healthy body and mind.

“Eating the right foods and doing what I love is something very important to me when it comes to adopting a healthy lifestyle. Spend time with your loved ones to bring the best out of you”, says Dhanya Gopinath, wheelchair user.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: