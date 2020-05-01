Police turn heroes for deaf couple stranded in Bengaluru during lockdown

Deepak Gabbura and his wife Basavva, both of whom are hearing and speech impaired, were stranded in Bengaluru due to the lockdown. Deepak works in an NGO in the city. The couple sent across pleas in sign language to the police department seeking for help. But since officials could not understand sign language, help reached the couple late. They were finally able to re-unite with their family at Dharwad on Thursday evening.

A heart-warming plea to return home

Deepak works as a trainer with leading NGO Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled in Bengaluru. The couple got married last year. They have been living in Bengaluru for the past few months. When the lockdown was announced, the couple, just like thousands of other people, were stuck in their small crammed apartment. Basavva, who is seven months pregnant, was facing many difficulties without getting medical help too.

The couple belongs to Lakampura village in Dharwad. They have been trying to go home for the past many weeks. But was unable to communicate this to officials from the police department since they did not know sign language.

They recently made a 27 seconds video in sign language where Deepak can be seen requesting officials to help them at the earliest.

Deepak’s father Suresh Gabbura made another video in which says, “They are stranded and don’t know how to return. I request the chief minister, home minister and deputy commissioner to help us. If they allow us, we will bring them here or they can help the couple travel”.

Timely intervention of officials to reach out to the couple

The request of Deepak and Basavva was finally heard by the police department. With the help of concerned officials from Samarthanam, the couple were issued a police pass and sent to their hometown at Dharwad on Thursday evening.

Mahantesh GK, Founder, Samarthanam says that they police has done their best to reach out to Deepak and Basavva.

“The police department was very cooperative when we approached them for help. They understood the difficulties faced by Deepak and Basavva. I whole-heartedly thank them as well as other concerned officials who helped them”, said Mahantesh.

He further added, “There are thousands of people with disabilities who are stranded at various places due to lockdown. But I strongly urge them to stay at home and encourage the lockdown. They must adhere to all the rules laid out by the government”.

A happy Deepak and Basavva have finally re-united with their family on Thursday evening!

