Heavy rain in West Bengal, Odisha as ‘Cyclone Amphan’ gets closer to coast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted that ‘Cyclone Amphan’ is going to be one of the worst cyclones to hit West Bengal and Odisha in over twenty years. Both the states experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday as the cyclone inched closer to their the states. Coastal parts of both states have been put on high alert. According to reports, the cyclone will turn into ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm as it enters West Bengal today.

Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone ‘Amphan.’ The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone’s safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Over 40 teams of NDRF have been deployed in both the states to help with rescue and evacuation works. The cyclone is most likely to cause heavy damage across the states.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik, chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha respectively. The center has assured all the help that is needed.

‘Cyclone Amphan’ is going to be a huge challenge to West Bengal and Odisha as both the states are battling rising number of COVID-19 cases. West Bengal is one of the worst hit states from the virus. Lakhs of people have been moved from their homes to shelter camps.

Mamata Banerjee has asked railways to stop running ‘Sharmik’ special trains to bring back migrant workers to the state from different parts of the country. The trains are likely to ply next on Thursday.