Heavy rains affect normal life in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra

Red alert continues to be in place for Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra as heavy rains continue to affect life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the alert for “extremely heavy” rainfall.

The alert applies to Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. Thane, Palghar and Nashik are likely to witness heavy rains today as well.

Local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs due to water-logging. A landslide on the Western Express Highway in Kandivali affected traffic.

A weather expert has said that moderate rains with isolated heavy showers are likely in the next four days in the western Maharashtra district.

Several low-lying areas in Thane district were submerged and there were several tree falling incidents. Four people were killed in separate incidents and many are missing.

The Maharashtra government issued warnings to the public to take measures and stay safe.

Mumbai rains are among the highest and the most intense we have witnessed in over a decade in August. IMD has predicted that heavy rains will continue today as well. Red alert has been issued. Mumbaikars, take care. Stay safe. – Varsha Gaikwad, Minister Of School Education , Maharashtra

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities issued an advisory asking the public to stay at home unless there is an emergency. It had also asked for all offices to be closed except for essential services on Tuesday. The BMC tweeted, “Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas.”

