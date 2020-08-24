Heavy rains lash Ahmedabad, parts of Gujarat

People riding scooters on rain drenched streets

Heavy rains lashed across capital city Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat on Sunday after which the state was put on high alert. Normal life was disrupted and water was clogged in many parts. Most of the rivers were over flowing and a high alert was put for over 100 dams across the state.

Gandhi Nagar, Aravalli, Surat, Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha and Surendranagar districts reported heavy rainfall that began on Saturday night. No casualties were reported yet. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in most parts of the state till Tuesday morning. Officials have asked people staying near dams and rivers to be careful as well.

This is one of the biggest rainfalls that the state has received this year. Neighboring state Mumbai recently passed the worst crisis time after incessant rains and floods. Kerala, yet another state in the country that receives heavy rainfall during June, July and August, recorded less rains this year when compared to previous two years.



