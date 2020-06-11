Heavy rains, thunderstorm lash across Delhi

Person carrying an umbrella

Over the past few weeks, the national capital New Delhi was gripped by extreme heat as summer was at its peak. On Wednesday, residents across Delhi and NCR breathed a sigh of relief due to heavy rains and thunderstorms that lashed across the capital and neighboring areas. Noida reportedly experienced hailstorm as well. Nearby areas like Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon also experienced heavy rains.

Reportedly, a huge billboard crashed down at the Delhi-Noida highway due to storm. No casualties were reported but the area underwent heavy traffic jam.

Delhi is one of the worst affected states due to spread of COVID-19. The central and state governments have been working together to better the situation. With lockdown being eased, number of cases are likely to go up in the coming days.

Reactions on social media

Many people took to social media to share videos and photos of the heavy rains and winds which was a respite from the heat.

“Delhi right now, super rain!”, tweeted journalist Sushant Mehta.

Posting a video of the storm, a social media user Pietra Dura tweeted, “It was Delhi’s version of cyclone. Rain would be an understatement. #DelhiRains”.

“Much needed rain in Delhi”, tweeted Tapas Bhattacharya.

