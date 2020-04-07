  • COVID19 – Helpline for PWDs needing Groceries, Medicines & essential items

COVID19 – Helpline for PWDs needing Groceries, Medicines & essential items

A woman covered with a face mask is seen holding a fruit in a general store - COVID-19 Helpline for PWDs - Newz Hook

In many cities across India, NGOs and state government agencies have set up helplines and delivery services for disabled people during the coronavirus lockdown. We have put together a list for you and this will be updated on a regular basis. If you would like to add to this list, email editor@newzhook.com

Before we get to the list of private organisations who are helping the disabled community get medicines, groceries and other essential supplies at the doorstep, here is a link to the government helplines set up across different states. You can access these numbers if you wish to reach out to government officials for help.

MUMBAI

Project Mumbai – Free delivery of groceries/packed food/medicines.

For groceries/packed food:

Call – +91-98795 08404. WhatsApp – +91 96533 30712

For medicines:

Call – +91 9992999929

BENGALURU

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled – Reach out for basic groceries and mask kits.

Call:

KickStart Cabs and Big Bazaar are partnering to deliver groceries and vegetables to people’s homes. WhatsApp your grocery list to +91 81056-00445

NEW DELHI

Astha – For essential supplies as well as services like counselling.

Call:

CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has set up two helplines for disabled people to call with queries and requests for supplies.

Dial toll free at +1-800-425-0111.

For WhatsApp and Video Calling: +91 97007-99993. Sign language interpretation facility available.

For a list of grocery stories that are delivering to homes, click this link

COIMBATORE

Many grocery stores in Coimbatore are delivering essential supplies to homes. Click this link

PUNJAB

Helpline service for deaf and hard of hearing people – +91-98881-76357

We will keep updating this list. If you know of organisations or individuals helping the disabled community during this lockdown, email us at editor@newzhook.com.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Zamir Dhale, Founder, Society for the Empowerment of the Deafblind

Accessibility

Being Deafblind in a lockdown world – Guest column by Zamir Dhale, Society for the Empowerment of the Deafblind

Sandeep Ranade

Accessibility

Pune developer Sandeep Ranade’s app Naadsadhana will make classical music accessible to visually impaired people

Person using crutches

Accessibility

Disabled people flood NCPEDP helpline with calls for rations & blood transfusions

Woman shopping in a face mask

Accessibility

Need groceries or vegetables? Call these helplines set up for disabled people during the lockdown

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community