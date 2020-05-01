Here are some tips for wheelchair users to stay confident & positive

Being a wheelchair user is not easy. There are going to be many challenges and obstacles on the path ahead. But it is important to stay confident and positive. Read on to know how.

If you are someone on a wheelchair, you might have had your moments of feeling low, depressed and sad. Sometimes, being self-confident can seem like a tough task to you. You must understand that being on a wheelchair is not end of sunshine in your life. There is so much more to check out around you. But for that, you must come out of your comfort zones and be confident and positive.

Confidence is the key to staying healthy. You can also maintain great relationships with people around you with your positivity and confidence.

Veena Venugopal is a wheelchair user from Kerala. She is India’s first wheelchair TV anchor. Talk to Veena and you wouldn’t miss the positivity and self-confidence of this young woman.

Find ability in your disability. Create what you can and work on making things better. I feel that a positive mind and outlook is the most essential thing. When I was depressed, I met many others who have my same disability and that is when I realised that a disability does not have to stop you from pursuing your dreams. You can find joy in even small things like cleaning your room. Accepting your disability and being grateful for what you have is important-Veena Venugopal, Wheelchair User.

Wondering how to stay confident and positive as a wheelchair user? Check out these tips.

Accept your disability– There are many people who became disabled later on in their lives due to certain illnesses or even accidents. For them, an unexpected disability in their lives can be harder to cope up with. But understand that unless you accept your disability, you cannot be confident. There might be many people around you who talks only negative things. But you are in complete charge of your life.

Be yourself– Do not worry about what the world tells you. Don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot do things. Unleash your inner self and enjoy every minute of your days. This is the key to staying positive and confident always.

Try out new things– Love arts, sports or crafts? Find out your interests and build on it. When you have an activity to engage in, you will never get bored. At the same time, you can learn new things what interests you.

Go outdoors and explore– Most of the times, moving around is not easy for a wheelchair user. This is because most of the public places in India and even across the world are not fully accessible. But being a wheelchair user, do not miss out on any opportunity to step outdoors. Love travelling? Do not hesitate. Do a research on the most accessible places and explore the world.