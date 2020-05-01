Home ministry to ease lockdown restrictions from 4 May

crowded streets of india

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for a three weeks nationwide lockdown from 24 March. It was later extended to 3 May. According to the central government, this lockdown has helped control spread of COVID-19 to a large extent. With the lockdown ending in a couple of days, the central home ministry is all set to ease down lockdown restrictions for many districts. These restrictions will be applicable only in places that are not red zones or containment areas.

The new guidelines will be issued only after 4 May. The ministry has been reviewing the situation in many states and districts and then issuing guidelines for red, orange and green zones. The details regarding easing down of lockdown restrictions was tweeted by the ministry on social media. The final details regarding lockdown relaxations will be taken by Modi. He is likely to announce them to the nation before 4 May.

Lockdown is likely to be extended in many parts of India where COVID-19 cases are rising at a rapid rate. Chief Ministers of over six states had requested the central government to extend lockdown till 15 May. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are some of the worst affected states.

In India, over 1000 people are dead due to COVID-19 infection. Over 31,000 people have already been tested positive.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Irrfan Khan, Actor in a black suit.

Headlines

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai hospital

PM Modi holding a video conference

Headlines

Modi holds video-conference with chief ministers

exam tips for disabled children

Headlines

Delhi asks central government to promote class 10, 12 students based on internal marks

Labourer carrying a load on his head

Headlines

Severe job losses due to COVID-19, warns UN body

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii