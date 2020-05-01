Home ministry to ease lockdown restrictions from 4 May

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for a three weeks nationwide lockdown from 24 March. It was later extended to 3 May. According to the central government, this lockdown has helped control spread of COVID-19 to a large extent. With the lockdown ending in a couple of days, the central home ministry is all set to ease down lockdown restrictions for many districts. These restrictions will be applicable only in places that are not red zones or containment areas.

The new guidelines will be issued only after 4 May. The ministry has been reviewing the situation in many states and districts and then issuing guidelines for red, orange and green zones. The details regarding easing down of lockdown restrictions was tweeted by the ministry on social media. The final details regarding lockdown relaxations will be taken by Modi. He is likely to announce them to the nation before 4 May.

Lockdown is likely to be extended in many parts of India where COVID-19 cases are rising at a rapid rate. Chief Ministers of over six states had requested the central government to extend lockdown till 15 May. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are some of the worst affected states.

In India, over 1000 people are dead due to COVID-19 infection. Over 31,000 people have already been tested positive.