Hong Kong bans Air India flights till 3 December

Air India

After a few passengers were tested positive for Coronavirus, Hong Kong banned Air India flights from Delhi for the fifth time after the pandemic broke out. All Air India flights to the country are banned till 3 December. The infected passengers were tested positive post arrival.

According to government rules that were issued in July, passengers from India can arrive into the city only after they are tested 72 hours before arrival and has a negative certificate. Air India also issued a statement saying that all flights have been banned between 20 November to 3 December. But no flights were reportedly charted to the city during this time period.

Previous bans were from 18 to 31 August, 20 September to 3 October and 17 to 30 October.

India is currently operating only very few passengers flights internationally due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Most of them currently operating are under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission. The government has not yet announced when international flights will re-start.

