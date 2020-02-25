Hrithik condemns shaming of a student for having a stutter

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who struggled with stammering as a child, has lashed out at a professor for shaming a student for having a stutter.

Hrithik said this on Twitter in response to a person Marium Zulfiqar, who claimed that her cousin was bullied by a lecturer in front of the entire class for his speech disability.

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. – Hrithik Roshan

Marium has alleged that her cousin was giving a presentation in class when a senior teacher said he should not study if he could not speak properly. In a series of tweets, she wrote, “He hasn’t come out of his room since this incident. He now refuses to go back to his university and face anyone in the classroom or study, his confidence is shattered.”

According to Marium, the professor in question is the head of department in the National University Of Modern Languages, Pakistan.

Hrithik has been extremely outspoken about his struggle with stammering and how he had to practice for many hours to overcome it. He has called his school and college days “hell” because of his speech disability.

“Back then I used to think of myself as weak. Not capable. Not equal, not normal. School and college was hell. And children as sweet as they are, can be quite mean unintentionally. Not having enough information or education was the problem. Not the stutter itself. Awareness is what we need,” he had said in an interview.

Watch in Sign Language