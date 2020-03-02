Hrithik has Hollywood plans

One of Bollywood’s top stars Hrithik Roshan has plans to enter the Hollywood film industry. Hrithik has been signed by United States-based agency, Gersh.

Hrithik’s manager Amrita Sen has confirmed the news. “For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today,” she told a news agency.

Gersh will introduce Hrithik to Hollywood and create projects to be shot in India.

Hrithik made his debut with the hit Kaho Naa Pyar Hai and has given many other successful films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath and Krissh. His 2019 film War emerged as the biggest hit of the year.

Earlier, actor Priyanka Chopra emerged as a global star with the ABC show Quantico and Baywatch. So has Deepika Padukone with the film xXx.

