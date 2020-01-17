Hrithik loves TikTok star Yuvraj Singh

TikTok star Yuvraj Singh‘s dance moves are impressing many Bollywood celebrities. The latest to praise him is Hrithik Roshan, who has called him the “smoothest airwalker” he has seen.

This is huge given that Hrithik is regarded as the best dancer in Bollywood. Yuvraj Singh who is also known as ‘@babajackson2020’ has attracted the attention of others like Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty.

Yuvraj has over one million followers on TikTok, where his dance videos have collected a massive 11 million views in total.

Yuvraj compiled his dance videos into one and tagged Hrithik and Prabhudeva in his tweet, saying, “Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous”. The dance video went viral online collecting over nine lakh views.

Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous 🙏🏻@iHrithik @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/MJvBqUFLX5 — Shash (@pokershash) January 12, 2020

After seeing the video, Hrithik said,

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man?” – Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood star

Amitabh Bachchan responded saying, ‘Wow”. Many others have tweeted the video and complimented Yuvraj. Suneil Shetty tweeted, “How goood is this boy”, and Anupam Kher said, “Watch him!! He is OUTSTANDING!!”

