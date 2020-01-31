Hundreds of disabled people participate in Kerala Human Chain to protest against CAA

On 26 January, over 70 lakh people from across Kerala came together to form a 620 kms long human chain. The event was organised by the state ruling LDG government against introduction of CAA. Hundreds of people with disabilities also participated in the event which showed the strength and unity of people in Kerala.

On 26 January, India celebrated its 71st Republic Day. But the country has been witnessing widespread protests ever since introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Lakhs of people across India have come forward to request the government to withdraw CAA. Last Sunday, on Republic Day, over 70 lakh people from across Kerala participated in the human chain that spread over 620 kms across the state. Malayalis from Parassala to Kanyakumari participated in the event that was organised by the state ruling LDF government. Amongst them were people with all kinds of disabilities.

Inclusive event for the right cause

Wheelchair users, visually impaired and people with other disabilities participated in the event. People came out in large numbers. The chain was formed completely by 4 pm. Some of the cities where disabled people were spotted included Kochi, Alappuzha and Kozhikode.

Rajeev Palluruthy, a wheelchair user from Kerala, is a disability rights activist. He participated from Kochi and was one of the many people with disabilities who protested against CAA.

People were happy to see a wheelchair user participate in the event. They realised how important the cause is after seeing disabled people come out to the streets. Many people came forward to appreciate us. I want India to stay united like always. That is my reason for participating in the human chain. It was a novel experience for me too. It showed the unity of our state. We come together for the right cause and that is unity in diversity- Rajeev Palluruthy.

The strength of unity

Kerala has always been in the forefront when it comes to creating inclusive policies and programs for the disabled community. Even the human chain was one such event where people from all walks of life came together.

They realised the importance and strength of unity. People without disabilities who participated in the event says they were glad to see disabled people come out and protest together.

Peter, Palluruthy Area Secretary of CPI(M) says that more disabled people must come out of their homes to protest for social caused. “People like Rajeev has come out and showed that nothing is impossible for a disabled person. In spite of the physical limitations, he came out to protest for a great cause. He overcame his disability to take part in something which is in larger interest of the nation”, he says.

