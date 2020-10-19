Hyderabad battered by heavy rain, floods

Heavy overnight rain has left several parts of Hyderabad flooded. This is days after a huge downpour left at least 50 people dead and caused damage worth thousands of crores in Telangana. The Balanagar Lake in the state capital has breached its limits, leading to flash floods in surrounding areas.

There are terrible images that show vehicles being swept away as streets got flooded. Many people are sitting on their rooftops after floodwater entered their houses.

An auto rickshaw and a car were seen being swept away as locals tried to stop the vehicles.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are continuously working on the field clearing water.

On Thursday, the state government said that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rain and flash floods and early estimates showed losses at around ₹ 6,000 crore.

Personnel from the army and the National Disaster Response Force were deployed to evacuate stranded residents.

While Telangana is the hardest-hit by floods, neighbouring states – Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka – have also been affected.