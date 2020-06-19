Three day fun-filled online inclusive event ‘Ignite 2.0’ celebrated talents from across India

‘Love Actually’ recently held Ignite 2.0, an inclusive event where people with and without disabilities came together to showcase their talents on a online platform. The three day event that was held on 12, 13 and 14 was conducted om Instagram live. The team says that they all had a wonderful experience, and is looking forward for more such events.

Almost everything is now going virtual, from classes, work and even entertainment! Ignite 2.0 was a fun-filled three day event that was held online by team ‘Love Actually’. In the inclusive event that was held on 12, 13 and 14 June, 14 people with disabilities and two without disabilities participated and showcased their different skills. The main objective of ‘Ignite 2.0’ was to highlight how people with disabilities must be included in mainstream entertainment. Most importantly, their performances can be as fun and entertaining as anyone else.

A unique initiative from ‘Love Actually’

An organization that works towards inclusion, ‘Love Actually’ has been holding various inclusive events. Usually, their ‘Ignite’ show is an offline activity that is held at some interesting venue. This time, due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and spread of the virus, the team decided to take it to an online platform.

This was the second edition of our show ‘Ignite’. It was an evening to celebrate with the public audience. Many people do not have full awareness about what people with disabilities can achieve. One of our members Shagun gave us the idea of ‘Ignite 2.0’ online and we did not think further. We chose Instagram over Facebook because many things are already happening on Facebook- Tanushree Sharma, Founder, Love Actually.

The three days Instagram live show began at 5 pm and went on for over one and half hours. “We actually had one hour in mind. But our performers were doing a remarkable job and we had to extend the time”, says Tanushree.

A fun-filled evening with dance and music

Participants showcased their skills in dance, music, instruments, poetry and DJ’ing.

There were 16 participants from across India. Purvi Palan, Deepak Thawani, Payal Thawani, Vinayana Khurana, Sachin Shetty, Divya Shankar and Suman Thapliyal performed on the first day. Pranay Makhija, Sanjana Bhola, Anuj Saxena, Supriya Kaushik and Gopi Krishna put up remarkable performances on second day. Happy Kumar, Benzy, Arpan Arora, Ranjan Raman and Sharayu Gosavi were performers on the third and final day.

Over 6000 people viewed the performances online. “They were people coming in, cheering and hooting for our performers and encouraging them to give in their best. I must thank all of them for the support”, says Tanushree.

Celebrity influencers Rakshanda Khan, Ansha Sayed, Swagata Shah, Archana Vednerkar and Kamlesh Patel also joined in to support the participants.

An exciting, inclusive event

There were 14 disabled participants. Pulkit Sharma hosted the show on first day. “All the participants were talented and graceful. We all enjoyed the three days online together. Everyone was so excited too. I had a huge responsibility on my shoulders and I had immense support from the team too”, says Pulkit.

Shagun Pathak who hosted the show on second day says, “There were some amazing talents and influencers too. Due to Coronavirus and ongoing times, people are undergoing a lot of stress and anxiety. We wanted to ease it down for everyone with and without disabilities. So it was a stress free zone to cheer everyone up. I’am doing an online live show for the first time and was a little anxious. But all went well”.

Krishna Parulekar who hosted the third show says, “It was an amazing platform for people with and without disabilities. We believe in inclusion and that is just what the show was all about! It was a great experience to host the show. All the participants put up a good show. I’am indeed privileged to be part of it”.

