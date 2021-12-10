#Inclusive – Dhanya Ravi seeks more inclusion and humanity in a post Covid-19 world

In the last story of our series “#Inclusive – Building Resilience post COVID-19 in the lives of people with disabilities” we feature Dhanya Ravi, known as India’s glass women. She works as a content specialist for EnAble India and is a TEDx and JoshTalk speaker as well.

Apart from numerous appearances on television programs including Idea Star Singer – 6 (reality show), Ningalkkum Akam Kodeeswaran (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire) and Ashwamedham (quiz show), Happiness Project and two time TEDx to name a few. She has been part of many rare diseases program by raising campaigns through talks, social media, short film, theatre drama and participation in walkathon and marathons.

The series is an initiative by NewzHook marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) which is celebrated every year on 3rd December.

Know Dhanya Ravi

Dhanya: I was born with a rare genetic disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). I work as a content specialist for EnAble India. During the lockdown, I have been part of many webinars for college students and cooperates, and have spoken on topics like inclusivity, mental health, social responsibility etc. I have addressed more than 5000 people globally and have personally inspired many people with disabilities to improve their lives and careers. It is my early life difficulties of having more than 200 fractures in her body and lack of awareness regarding rare diseases that compelled me to be the voice for the disability community.

Currently, I am active in mobilization and sensitization for OI, rare diseases and disability community

individually and in collaboration with different non-profit organizations (NGOs) in India and USA. I advocate for a more inclusive society and strive to raise awareness about rare genetic conditions.

I am also one of the founder trustees of an in-house NGO Aasmaan Foundation Trust (2020 – Present) and volunteer audio reading for persons with visual impairments.

How did the pandemic affect people with disabilities?

Dhanya: It was not a happy environment. Many lost their near and dear ones. Couple of my friends were attacked by covid. But I feel these are some set of transaction for all of us to evolve. On the other hand, we understood the value of people, the strength of certain relationship, importance of family and work.

On a personal note so far covid has been kind to me. There were times when I looked out for job opportunities, I was rejected because of multiple reasons one of them was “not been able to visit office” but now this is like a blessing in disguise.

During the first year of pandemic I worked as a customer care support (full time) for Vindhya Info Media and later I moved EnAble India as a content specialist. On social side, I travelled around the globe to raise awareness about genetic diseases and mental health (virtually). Before pandemic it was limited because of lack of accessibility and duration of travel. Hence, I feel it’s all about the perspective that matters more than the belief system.

Experience during the pandemic

Dhanya: Traveling has become quite expensive and harder. Bangalore is almost getting the places accessible. Uber access cab is still not been operating. I’m someone who truly depend on access cabs and I feel many such outdoor activates has become expensive. A person in middle class family finds it difficult to afford.

3 Things that you would like to see in the post COVID-19 society

Dhanya:

Equal employment opportunities for persons with disabilities and other community people. Giving the possibilities to work or learn from home based on their skill/ability. The transaction of covid helped us understand the importance of kind gestures from friends and the society. Especially people who stay away from their family were taken care by unknown people. Some of the children were taken care by others when their parents fell ill. Similarly our support to the frontline workers. Such gesture of humanity is something I wish it doesn’t stop here. Definitely to roll around without face mask 🙂

Also Read