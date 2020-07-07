India 3rd worst-hit by COVID in the world

The number of Coronavirus cases in India has hit nearly 7 lakh. According to the John Hopkins University (JHU), India has now been ranked as the third worst-hit nation in Covid-19 tally overtaking Russia. The United States of America (USA) and Brazil remains to be on the first and second places respectively. Nearly 20,000 deaths have been reported from across India. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the worst-affected states.

Last Sunday, India had reported a hike in Coronavirus cases with over 25,000 positive cases and 613 deaths in 24 hours. The country has been reporting over 20,000 cases every day since past couple of days.

Coronavirus originated from Wuhan wet market in China. The virus is spreading at a rapid rate across the world. In India, states like Assam have already warned their people of a community spread. Experts have asked people to be extremely careful for the next few months because virus infection is likely to be in its peak during that time.

India had imposed a nation-wide lockdown on 24 March which is believed to have helped in controlling the virus spread to a large extent. The lockdown is still imposed in most parts of the country while it has been eased in some other places to restart economic activities. Educational institutions, metro trains, cinema halls and gyms have been shut down indefinitely.

Internationally, over 28 lakh cases have been reported from USA and 15 lakh from Brazil.

