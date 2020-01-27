India concerned about students in China

The government of India has requested China to allow over 250 Indian students stuck in Wuhan to leave the city. Wuham is the epicentre of the coronavirus that has affected the city.

About 700 Indian students, mostly medical students, are believed to be studying in different universities in Wuhan and its surrounding areas. Authorities are not allowing anyone to leave Wuhan. There are 11 million people living in this city which is at the heart of the viral outbreak. Nearly 1,300 people have been infected so far and 41 killed.

Most Indian students have left for the Chinese New Year holidays, but over 250 students are said to be still in the city and its surrounding areas. The fast spreading virus is worrying their parents in India. The city was sealed off on 23 January. India is monitoring of passengers arriving from China, especially from Wuhan.

India has requested both the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the local officials in Wuhan to consider making arrangements for the Indian students to leave. Chinese officials have said they will consider all such requests.

We always help foreign consular officials in China in their official jobs, we offer them all the assistance and convenience necessary and we work to guarantee foreign citizens’ legitimate rights and interest in China. – Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Authorities have extended transport bans to 17 other cities around Wuhan to control the virus.

The Indian Embassy has set up hotlines for the students in Wuhan to extend assistance and is looking at arrangements for proper supply of food and other necessities for them.