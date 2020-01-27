India concerned about students in China

Students wearing a face mask

The government of India has requested China to allow over 250 Indian students stuck in Wuhan to leave the city. Wuham is the epicentre of the coronavirus that has affected the city.

About 700 Indian students, mostly medical students, are believed to be studying in different universities in Wuhan and its surrounding areas. Authorities are not allowing anyone to leave Wuhan. There are 11 million people living in this city which is at the heart of the viral outbreak. Nearly 1,300 people have been infected so far and 41 killed.

Most Indian students have left for the Chinese New Year holidays, but over 250 students are said to be still in the city and its surrounding areas. The fast spreading virus is worrying their parents in India. The city was sealed off on 23 January. India is monitoring of passengers arriving from China, especially from Wuhan.

India has requested both the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the local officials in Wuhan to consider making arrangements for the Indian students to leave. Chinese officials have said they will consider all such requests.

We always help foreign consular officials in China in their official jobs, we offer them all the assistance and convenience necessary and we work to guarantee foreign citizens’ legitimate rights and interest in China. – Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Authorities have extended transport bans to 17 other cities around Wuhan to control the virus.

The Indian Embassy has set up hotlines for the students in Wuhan to extend assistance and is looking at arrangements for proper supply of food and other necessities for them.

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

supreme court on caa

Headlines

Supreme Court refuses stay on CAA

jp nadda bjp president

Headlines

JP Nadda takes over as BJP President

Indian Parliament

Headlines

India drops 10 places in Democracy Index

corona virus

Headlines

41 dead, 1,000 sick in China due to virus

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-Hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-Hooked

Understanding Benefits of Learning Coding For Children with Intellectual Disabilities

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk

Get-Hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok