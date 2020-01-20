India beat Australia, win one day series

India beat Australia to win the one day international series, 2-1. The third and final match in the series was played in Bengaluru and India won by seven wickets.

Steve Smith made 131 runs off 132 balls, scoring his ninth century in one day internationals. He helped Australia score 286/9. Australia had a poor start but Smith later got support from Marnus Labuschagne who scored 54 off 64 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets in one over to help India get back in the game. Australia suffered a major blow after their captain got out after a mix-up with Smith.

India captain Virat Kohli made 50 runs making it his second century after the last ODI. This is his 57th ODI international and he joins the league of four other cricket legends who have scored 100 half centuries in ODIs. Rohit Sharma also crossed the 9000 runs mark in one day internationals