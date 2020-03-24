India cancels domestic flights from today midnight

As the Coronavirus pandemic is spreading over a rapid rate, the central government has decided to stop operations of all domestic flights from Wednesday midnight. All the airports will remain shut till 31 March. If needed, the date will be extended. International flights were already cancelled since last Sunday. According to the government, this is a crucial step to curb the deadly Coronavirus that has affected over 3 lakh people globally.

All domestic flights shall cease to operate with effect from mid night 23:59 hours of 24/03/2020. This shall not apply on solely cargo carrying flights- Ravi Shankar Prasad, India’s Union Minister.

Airlines will have to operate their flights in such a way that they all land before 11.59 pm on Tuesday at airports. Cargo flights will be allowed to ply. All the state borders across India was closed on Sunday and international borders will be closed from Tuesday. The central and state governments are working to ensure that all precautionary measures are taken.

In India, eight people have already died due to Coronavirus. More than 470 people have been affected. Since India is one of world’s most populated countries, experts have pointed out that explosion of Coronavirus can become uncontrollable if right measures are not taken.

The government’s latest initiative has created panic amongst many people

“Kashmiri students at Banglore Airport held a protest after suspension of domestic flights. Their hostel and mess have closed. With railways lines closed. Airfare for tommrrow largely expensive or unavailable. They are on roads”, tweeted Nasir Khuehami, Spokesperson, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association.

