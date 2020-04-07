India cannot rest in the war on coronavirus, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the discipline shown by the people of India in making the lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic a success.

In a speech to BJP workers on the party’s 40th foundation day, he said, “Whether it was the Janta Curfew, or the nationwide lockdown, all of us have firmly stood together. The maturity shown by 130 crore people of India is unprecedented. Nobody could have believed that people of this country will show such disciplined”.

He said that the unity shown by the people was at display during the 9 pm-9 minute event on Sunday night. The PM had asked people of the country to switch off the lights at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes to “challenge the darkness of coronavirus”.

He also appreciated the support given by state governments in fight against Covid-19 and said that the steps taken by India has set an example for the world.

Yesterday, we got a glimpse of the sense of unity displayed by the people of the country. From villages, to big cities, countless lamps were lit to fight the darkness of coronavirus. These mega-steps taken by 130 crore Indians have prepared us for a long fight. Today, the direction and mission of the entire country is one. India was proactive at every step, and they were expedited with the help of state governments. The holistic approach taken by us has been hailed by various countries, as well as WHO. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He added that this will be a long haul and that people should not get tired in their determination to fight the pandemic.