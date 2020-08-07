India & China clash in UN over Kashmir

India lashed out against China after it raised the Kashmir issues yet again on behalf of Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India has rejected Chia’s attempts to interfere in its internal affairs.

China backed Pakistan’s request to the UNSC to discuss Kashmir on the first anniversary of the withdrawal of the special status extended to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. But China’s plans came to zero as four of the five permanent members — the US, UK, France and Russia — sided with India.

In a statement, India’s External Affairs Ministry said this was yet another attempt by China that had been unsuccessful.

This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India. We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts. – External Affairs Ministry

TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, said “almost all countries at the UNSC underlined that J&K was a bilateral issue and did not deserve time and attention of Council”.

Pakistan however called this a huge achievement. “This 3rd meeting in a year by the UN Security Council serves as a stark repudiation to the Indian claim that Jammu and Kashmir is an ‘internal matter’,” tweeted Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

This was an informal consultation that was held behind closed doors and no records were kept of who said what. Pakistan has sought open and formal meetings of the council to present its Kashmir case.