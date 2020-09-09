India-China tensions escalate as shots fired at border

The India-China standoff took a turn on Monday as shots were fired at LAC in the Pangong area. According to China, the Indian military took the provocative step which was a warning to the Chinese army. Shots are being fired at the border after years due to which both countries have taken up the matter seriously. Meanwhile, India has denied China’s accusations and stated that it was Chinese army who fired shots.

Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China is not ready to lose an inch of their land to India. The current provocation has only hampered bilateral relations between both countries, and that the responsibility solely lies with India. India, who accused the China, said that they have been violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres at the border.

On Tuesday, photos of Chinese soldiers with spears and machine guns near Indian positions did the rounds on social media.

India and China has been engaging in serious standoff at the Himalayan border. On 15 June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed by China after which the issue deteriorated. The Indian government banned all Chinese apps stating security reasons.