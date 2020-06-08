India & China to resolve border situation peacefully

India and China have agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements. This was the statement made by the Indian Foreign Ministry. The statement came after the two countries held high-level talks near eastern Ladakh close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the talks “took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations”.

The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commander, 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military District.

India also said that the two countries would continue with military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas.

India says the Chinese military is coming in the way of regular patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim. It has also strongly opposed China’s claim that the tension between the two sides was caused by the Indian forces crossing into China.

The face off in eastern Ladakh is in five key areas where India and China have had traditional differences on the perception of the LAC in the region. There were clashes between soldiers of both sides in the Pangong Lake region on 5 and 6 May.

The standoff between India and China is the most serious since the two countries fought a war in 1962. They were also locked in a conflict in the eastern Himalayas for three months in 2017.