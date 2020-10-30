India criticises personal attacks on French President

Indiahas strongly condemned the personal attacks against French President Emmanuel Macron. This is after his tough stance on radical Islam and called it “a violation of the most basic standards of international discourse”.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned the brutal terrorist attack that killed a French teacher. It said “there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance”.

“We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse. We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and the people of France”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India in a statement.

France has thanked India for the support. “Thank you @MEAIndia. France and India can always count on each other in the fight against terrorism,” tweeted the French Ambassador to India.

The French President has been facing criticism from various Muslim-majority countries after he took a tough stand on radical Islam and defended cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. The French President said that Islam was a religion in “crisis”.

His comments came in the backdrop of the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty in October this year outside Paris in broad daylight. He had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his students.