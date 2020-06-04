India crosses 2 lakh COVID-19 cases

India has crossed over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases now. Over 8000 cases have been reported every day from across the country in the past one week. Nearly 6000 people have died from the infection. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat still remains to be states that are worst affected by the virus. India is currently in the fifth position of nations that have been hit by virus badly globally. With the lockdown being eased in most parts of the country, the number of COVID-19 cases are likely to go up. The central government said that their measures to curb the virus spread has been effective.

Most of the deaths were reported amongst senior citizens who had various health conditions. COVID-19 was first reported in Kerala from a medical student who returned from Wuhan in late January. But she recovered. Since February, the infection spread rapidly across the country. USA, Italy, Spain and Brazil have the highest death rates from COVID-19 and the numbers are rising.

COVID-19, also called the novel Coronavirus originated from the wet market in Wuhan. Animals, especially from wild, were eaten alive by the Chinese at the market. There were also reports that the virus was created at a Wuhan lab and accidentally leaked out. But there has been no official statement to confirm this.

