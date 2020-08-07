India crosses 2 million Coronavirus cases

The number of Coronavirus cases are rising rapidly across India. On Thursday, the central health ministry confirmed that the number of cases have crossed 20 lakh or 2 million. Reportedly, at least 50,000 fresh cases are being reported from across India since 28 July.

India has been ranked as the top third country in Coronavirus tally and is followed by USA in first place and then Brazil.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have recorded highest number of cases. Over 4 lakh cases have been reported from Maharashtra alone in which 1 lakh is from Mumbai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa are some of the prominent leaders who have contracted the virus.

Coronavirus originated from the wet market at Wuhan in China. In India, the first case was reported from a Wuhan returned medical student in Kerala and she was cured. The number of cases started rising in March. With ‘Vande Bharat’ mission being launched to bring back stranded Indians from across the world, there was a drastic rise in cases. Domestic flights and trains started to ply in May after which cases increased.

