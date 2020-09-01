India crosses 36 lakh Covid cases

coronavirus

India, marked as the country with the third highest number of Covid cases, is witnessing a drastic rise in the virus infection. Over the past few days, India has continuously been witnessing over 75,000 cases every day. It took only 214 days to hit 36 lakh cases. On Monday, over 78,000 cases were reported which is lesser than the cases that were reported a couple of days ago. This is no cause for relief as experts have pointed out the numbers are likely to increase in days to come.

The recovery rate has been marked as 76.63 percent with nearly 28 lakh people being recovered from the virus infection. More than five lakh cases were registered in just one week.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the worst affected states. Over 65,000 deaths have already been reported from across the country. Though the lockdown has been fully taken out, restrictions continue in places that are infected by the virus. Globally, over 8 lakh people have died from Coronavirus.

