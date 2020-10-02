India crosses 63 lakh Covid cases

On Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases across India rose to more than 63 lakh. More than 81,000 infections were reported in a day. Meanwhile, the recovery rate stands at 83.70 percent. Over 53 lakh recoveries were reported from across the country. The death toll has increased to over 1 lakh.

In India, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi are some of the worst affected states. Though Kerala had managed to flatten the Covid curve, over 8000 cases are being reported every day from the state. The number of infected people are likely to rise in days to come.

More than one million people from across the world have died from Covid infection meanwhile over 34 lakh people were infected by it.

Covid-19, also known as the novel Coronavirus is believed to have originated from a wet market at Wuhan. Many scientists from China came out to say that the virus was leaked from a lab, but it has not been proved.