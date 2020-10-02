India crosses 63 lakh Covid cases

coronavirus

On Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases across India rose to more than 63 lakh. More than 81,000 infections were reported in a day. Meanwhile, the recovery rate stands at 83.70 percent. Over 53 lakh recoveries were reported from across the country. The death toll has increased to over 1 lakh.

In India, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi are some of the worst affected states. Though Kerala had managed to flatten the Covid curve, over 8000 cases are being reported every day from the state. The number of infected people are likely to rise in days to come.

More than one million people from across the world have died from Covid infection meanwhile over 34 lakh people were infected by it.

Covid-19, also known as the novel Coronavirus is believed to have originated from a wet market at Wuhan. Many scientists from China came out to say that the virus was leaked from a lab, but it has not been proved.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Headlines

Yogi Adityanath says committed to women’s safety in UP

Close up of Anurag Kashyap

Headlines

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap questioned by Mumbai Police

A yellow tape with the words Crime Scene and a car headlight in the background

Headlines

20-year-old UP woman, gang-raped & tortured, is dead

People gathered on the streets

Headlines

Unlock 5.0- Schools, cinema halls, multiplexes can open

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding - Sensory Processing Disorder

Get-hooked

Undertsanding Toe walking

Get-hooked

My journey with ‘Pehel’, My take by Dr Kinjal Chandra

Get-hooked

Understanding weighted blankets