India crosses 7 lakh Coronavirus cases

The John Hopkins University (JHU) had ranked India as the world’s third most hit nation from Coronavirus. On Monday, India crossed 7 lakh Covid-19 cases taking the country’s death toll to more than 20,000. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat remains to be the most affected states. India’s commercial capital Mumbai has been affected badly due to the virus spread due to which officials are stepping up to take strict measures to control it.

On Monday, 425 deaths were reported from across the country. India recorded over 1 lakh cases in just four days. More than 20,000 cases are being reported every day since 3 July and the numbers are rising drastically. Over 1 crore samples have been tested for Coronavirus so far in India.

Coronavirus was first reported in India from a medical student who returned from Wuhan in China which was the epicenter of the virus. USA and Brazil are in the first and second positions of worst-hit countries. There are over 28 lakh cases in USA and more than 15 lakh in Brazil.

The Indian government had imposed a nation-wide lockdown from 24 March which is believed to have helped to control spread of the virus to a large extend in the country.