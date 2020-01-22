Ex-Indian Army soldiers turned para sportspersons in India’s debut team for Cybathlon

The Cybathlon is a renowned international competition where physically disabled people compete against each other to perform daily tasks using advanced assistive technologies. Indian start-up GenEleks Technologies’ will make its debut at this prestigious event this year with a robotic exoskeleton. Demonstrating the exoskeleton will be para sportspersons Arun Pal and Ajit Kumar Shukla.

The countdown has started for Ajit Kumar Shukla and Arun Pal. These wheelchair basketball players are used to the limelight with medals in national and international championships. Coming up this May is something rather unique. They are taking part in Cybathlon 2020, an international competition where physically disabled people compete against each other to perform everyday tasks using advanced assistive technologies.

India to demonstrate robotic exoskeleton at Cybathlon

India is making its debut this year with a robotic exoskeleton developed by Delhi-based start-up GenEleks Technologies’. Ajit and Arun will be demonstrating this in the Powered Exoskeleton race. This high-profile event attracts top organisations.

Ajit and Arun are based at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) in Mohali. They were brought here after being disabled in the line of duty. “I was a gunner in the Indian Army in the 58 Rashtriya Rifles. This is a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir”, says 40-year-old Ajit. “In 2005 I was hit by bullets in the stomach, chest and abdomen during an anti-terror operation.”

AJIT & ARUUN WERE DISABLED DURING DUTY IN J&K

Ajit and Arun met at the PRC three years ago. Like Ajit Arun, 39, was injured during a search operation in Pulwama, J&K. He was disabled after being shot in the waist and leg. They represent Punjab at national-level events.

“I have been participating in national-level championships in 2015. I have played in five nationals where Punjab has won a silver medal three times and bronze twice. I represented India internationally four times and we won bronze and silver medals. Last year we played in the Olympic qualifier”, says Ajit.

They are honoured to showcase the robotic exoskeleton at the Cybathlon.

The exoskeleton will help paraplegic patients carry out daily activities and make life easier.We are excited that India is taking part in the Cybathlon for the first time and that we will get to demonstrate this equipment. If this is successful, it can help many people at our centre. By demonstrating the innovation, we are showing it to the world. – Ajit Kumar Shukla, Wheelchair basketball player, India

The exoskeleton is being through some final touches after which a facility will be set up at the PRC for the Arun and Ajit to practice walking in it.

