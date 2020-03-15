India declares Coronavirus a ‘notified disaster’

Earlier this week, the central government had said that Coronavirus outbreak in India was not a health emergency. But after two deaths due to the virus across the country, the government has declared Coronavirus as a notified disaster. That means, families of those who were infected will be given financial aid. The Home Ministry has decided to give Rs 4 lakh. The funds will be taken from the Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) of each state.

The World Health Organization had already declared Coronavirus as an epidemic. In India, states like Delhi and Haryana also declared the same. Reportedly, two people have already died in Karnataka and Delhi due to Coronavirus infection.

The state governments have already introduced provisions for temporary accommodation, treatment, supply of food and water to infected people. Funds will be taken from SDRF to set up new testing facilities and protective equipment for healthcare officials mainly who work along with infected people.

Currently, 84 people across India have been tested positive for the virus. States like Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi has instructed for complete shutdown of educational institutions and offices. All public gatherings have also been banned till end of the month.