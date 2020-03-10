Amidst Coronavirus scare, India’s disabled community to celebrate a quiet Holi

10 March is celebrated as Holi across India. This festival of colors is truly a fun-filled event which you can celebrate with friends and family. India’s disabled community is celebrating the festival in their own fun ways. The ongoing Coronavirus scare does not seem to withdraw people from celebrating the festival.

Today is Holi. The ‘color of festivals’ marks the beginning of the Indian spring season. Indeed, this season is all about spreading love and warmth too. People across the country, especially in North India, have decked up their homes to celebrate the auspicious festival. Parties are lined up in many places. Streets are filled with cheering children and happy colors.

The current Coronavirus scare has affected Holi celebrations in many places across India. But people are not ready to back off from celebrating. In fact, people from the disabled community are equally excited for the festival. Most of them are also taking precautions to stay safe from the virus.

A day to celebrate love and colors

Holi festivals start off with the Holika Dahan which is celebrated on the day before Holi. People perform rites and rituals together in front of a bonfire. They pray for their inner evil to be destroyed. The next day is celebrated with colors amidst their loved ones. People spray colors on each other and spend time with family and friends. Pinks, blues and yellows are smeared on people!

Water balloons and guns are used to spray colors and sometimes even flowers. Youngsters can be seen parading across streets with their drums singing Bollywood songs and dancing to their favorite tunes.

Undoubtedly, Holi is one of the most fun festivals celebrated across the world.

Celebrating a quite Holi

India’s disabled community celebrates Holi in their own different ways. Most of them prefer spending time with family and friends since it is a holiday. With the Coronavirus scare around, most of them plans to have a quite Holi this year.

“We put some colors on each family members as part of the ritual. We also go for a long drive and a family dinner. Basically, it is all about family get togethers. I do not feel like playing Holi because the skin gets damaged due to the colors”, says Simran Chawla from Delhi who is visually impaired.

Vinayana Khurana, a wheelchair user from Delhi says, “I plan to stay at home. I usually prefer spending time with family and friends with some good music and dance”.

Sonu Golkar, who is visually impaired, is from Bhopal. “I have never been an ardent fan of playing Holi because the colors that are used are extremely harmful and dangerous filled with chemicals. But I plan to spend time with friends and family”, he says.

Pulkit Sharma, a wheelchair user from Delhi, is not letting the Coronavirus scare intervene with his celebrations. “Holi is my favorite festival of the year. My relatives are in town. So I’am going to spend time with family and friends. I have always been an ardent Holi player. In fact, I love this festival more than Diwali. The ongoing Coronavirus scare is not going to hold me back from celebrating it. I don’t think we should be scared like that”, says Pulkit.

Things to note during celebrations

Nobody wants to compromise on tradition and culture. Holi has always been celebrated using waters and colors. But it is high time that we think about the environment too.

State governments are stepping up and requesting people to not use water during the celebrations as a move towards water conservation. With summer round the corner, it is important to save water. The scorching heat is going to have a terrible impact on humans and animals. Last summer, cities like Chennai went dry with people not having enough drinking water. Large ships with containers of drinking water was sent from across the globe to Chennai for its residents. Hence this year, it is suggested not to use water for celebrations.

Moreover, people must be warned of the harmful chemical colors that are sold at cheap rates. Try and use the best quality ones even though they might be slightly expensive.

Do not forget our four-legged friends and greens. Spraying colors on animals is not fun to them. It can cause skin irritation. Make sure that stray animals are at a safe distance when you spray colors.

Here’s wishing you a Happy Holi with colors, love and warmth.

