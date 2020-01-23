India drops 10 places in Democracy Index

India has dropped 10 places in the Democracy Index’s global ranking. It is now ranked 51 and the survey has called the erosion of civil liberties in the country as the main cause.

The Democracy Index provides a snapshot of the state of democracy across the world. It is based on electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture and civil liberties.

In the Asia and Australia region, India ranked eighth, behind countries such as Timor-Leste, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Norway is number one while North Korea was at the bottom.

The Democracy Index described 2019 as a “tumultuous year” for Asian democracies. It referred to the changes in Jammu and Kashmir and the controversial implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam while describing the regression in India, which is the world’s largest democracy.