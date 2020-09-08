India has second highest Covid cases in the world

India has overtaken Brazil to take the second spot in the list of the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. This is after a record spike of 90,802 fresh cases on Monday. This has taken India’s tally to over 42 lakh according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This makes it the second consecutive day that India has registered over 90,000 new infections in 24 hours. The United States, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, has reported over 62 lakh Covid infections so far. This is about 20 lakh more than India.

India has been reporting the highest number of daily Covid cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization data.Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five worst-affected states in the country by the outbreak. These five states also reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours.

The record surge in cases comes as metro services restarted across the country on Monday amid strict measures to check the spread of infection.

India’s “comprehensive and calibrated actions within the umbrella strategy of ‘test, track, treat’ have resulted in a low mortality rate, claims the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a central team was rushed to Punjab on Sunday to help the state in its fight against Covid. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been instructed to take aggressive measures to control the spread of the infectious virus.

