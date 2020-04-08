India to export drug to US for COVID-19 treatment

India has decided to send across Hydroxychloroquine to the United States of America (USA) for treatment of Coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved export of the drug on Tuesday. United States President Donald Trump had warned of retaliation if the drug is not exported to the country from India.

Earlier last week, PM Modi had banned export of Hydroxychloroquine. But on Saturday, Trump spoke to Modi over phone regarding releasing the drug to which Modi approved too.

USA is one of the worst affected countries from spread of Coronavirus. Trump has been facing criticism for diverting all medical supplies from across the world to USA. Recently, face masks bound to Germany and Canada were taken by the USA.

Hydroxychloroquine is a very popular anti-malarial drug. India is one of the biggest manufacturers of the drug which is fairly inexpensive. Hydroxychloroquine can treat various other diseases including rheumatoid arthritis. According to Trump, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved usage of this drug in certain amounts to treat Coronavirus patients.

Reactions on social media

Modi faced criticism for sending the drug to USA in spite of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in India. Over 3500 people have been tested positive for Coronavirus and over 110 deaths have been reported across the country.

“A friendship with conditions, is no friendship at all. BJP govt should reassess all that it’s doing for foreign nations. PM Modi must prioritise the needs of our citizens first & foremost”, tweeted Congress.

“Dear PM, No one can browbeat, pressurize or intimidate India. Smt. Indira Gandhi laid the template for future governments. In fight against #COVID, Indian have a first right over life saving drug hydroxychloroquine! Time to follow “Raj Dharma” & “India First” policy!”, tweeted Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

