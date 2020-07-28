India in a better position in fighting Covid, says Modi

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched Covid-19 testing facilities at Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai. While speaking at the launch, Modi said that India is in a better position in the fight against Covid-19 or novel Coronavirus. He added that the number of deaths in India is much lesser than that compared to many other big countries. According to him, this is because the right decisions were taken at the right time.

Modi further added that the high-tech state-of-the-art facilities at the centers will boost testing capacity as well. That is, at least 10,000 daily tests can be done at the centers in all three cities. “The world is praising us and we do not lack awareness”, said Modi.

After spread of the virus, central government had enhanced medical facilities across the nation. Reportedly, the new labs can be used for other tests as well. Once the Covid spread reduces, tests for Hepatitis B and C, HIV and even Dengue can be done at these labs.

Mumbai, the commercial hub of India, has recorded the maximum number of Coronavirus cases. The numbers are high in Kolkata and Noida too. Meanwhile in India, the number of cases have risen to over 13 lakh. Nearly 33,000 deaths have already been reported.